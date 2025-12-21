Kataib Hezbollah Rejects Disarmament, Ties Move to US Withdrawal

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Saturday, the Iraqi group Kataib Hezbollah (Hezbollah Brigades) firmly rejected demands to disarm, declaring that any such step would only be possible after the withdrawal of U.S. and other foreign forces from Iraq.

In its statement, the group emphasized that Iraq’s sovereignty and security must be safeguarded, and foreign interference prevented, before any discussion of placing weapons under state control. It stressed that arms will “remain in the hands of its fighters.”

The statement further noted that cooperation with the government would take place only after the departure of all “occupying forces, NATO contingents, and the Turkish military.”

It concluded by underscoring that “the weapons are not personal possessions and cannot be confiscated until national sovereignty is ensured and citizens are protected.”

