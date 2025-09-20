  1. Home
Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada chief: US terror listing raises our honor, not fear

20 September 2025 - 10:48
News ID: 1728877
Source: Hawzah News
Abu Ala al-Walai, Secretary General of Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada, dismissed the US State Department’s move to blacklist him and the group as a “terrorist entity,” saying the decision is worthless and instead a source of pride.

AhlulBayt News Agency: Abu Ala al-Walai, Secretary General of Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada, dismissed the US State Department’s move to blacklist him and the group as a “terrorist entity,” saying the decision is worthless and instead a source of pride.

In a post on the social network X, al-Walai wrote that the designation “has no value” and instead elevates the movement’s “honor and status.”

He also paid tribute to Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon, recalling the “pager explosion” incident of last year and describing its victims as “heroes,” while addressing the resistance forces with the words: “We kiss your eyes and hands with which you comforted Abu al-Fadl al-Abbas (AS).”

The remarks came after Washington announced sanctions against Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada, accusing the group of “destabilizing actions” in Iraq.

