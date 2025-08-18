Lebanese scholar slams Arab states for backing U.S.-led disarmament plan

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior Lebanese scholar has strongly denounced Arab states in West Asia for their continued support for the Lebanese government, amid its push to implement the United States' design for disarmament of the resistance in Lebanon.

The remarks were made by Sheikh Maher Hammoud, a noted Sunni cleric and head of the World Resistance Scholars Union, various activists and resistance media outlets reported on Monday.

"The Arab armies should hand over their weapons to the Islamic Resistance. Weapons should not be handed over to governments that are slaves of America."

Maher’s remarks concerned the states’ ongoing military support for Beirut as it was pushing to disarm the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah as part of an American proposal.

On August 7, the Lebanese government approved the “objectives” of the proposal, and three days later, it announced a “timeline for Hezbollah’s disarmament,” saying the Lebanese military would “set out a plan to bring all weapons under state authority before the end of 2025.”

The developments have sparked widespread grassroots protests across the country, with the participants describing Hezbollah’s defensive power and prowess as indispensable to Lebanon’s sovereignty and security.

Since its inception in 1982, the movement has fended off countless incursions into the country by the Israeli regime, which has been occupying Shebaa Farms, a strip of land along Lebanon’s border with the occupied Palestinian territories, since 1967.

The defensive push has included the group’s forcing the Israeli military to retreat during two full-scale wars against the nation in 2000 and 2006.

Hezbollah itself has vowed to retain its weapons to continue to deploy them in the service of Lebanon’s security and independence.

While strongly defending its right to bear arms, the group has also repeatedly cautioned that the American proposal does not include any guarantees for the Israeli forces’ withdrawal from Lebanese soil.

The simultaneous outcry on the part of the nation and the resistance has been echoed by numerous regional and international authorities, who have warned about the unforeseen repercussions of ignoring the Israeli regime’s escalating expansionist ambitions for the region.

