Israeli drone strike injures four in southern Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency: Local Lebanese media reported on Monday that an Israeli drone launched a new attack targeting the town of Al-Khiyam in southern Lebanon, leaving four individuals injured.

According to Mehr, the incident marks yet another breach of the ceasefire agreement established between Israel and Hezbollah, which officially took effect on December 28, 2024. Since then, the Israeli military has reportedly violated the truce on numerous occasions, resulting in both casualties and injuries among Lebanese civilians.

Lebanese Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem previously stated that Israel has committed approximately 3,700 violations of the ceasefire since its implementation. These repeated breaches have raised concerns over the fragility of the agreement and the ongoing threat to regional stability.

