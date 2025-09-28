Nasrallah Assassination Not End of Resistance: Secretary General of Iraqi Nujaba

AhlulBayt News Agency: The secretary general of Iraq’s An-Nujaba movement emphasized that the martyrdom of Hezbollah chief Sayed Hassan Nasrallah is not be the end of the resistance.

In a speech on the occasion of the first anniversary of the martyrdom of Nasrallah, Sheikh Akram al-Kaabi described the cowardly assassination as an unhealable wound that led to the loss of a great man, a compassionate leader, a scholar of jurisprudence, a steadfast Mujahid (fighter), and a precious friend.

Praising the noble personality of Nasrallah, he said the criminal enemy is delusional if it thinks that by assassinating the great figure, it has marked the end of the story in Lebanon and the Islamic world.

“His pure blood is the beginning of a new era, and loyal generations will turn his martyrdom into a driving force.”

Expressing regret over the silence of the Arab world and Islamic countries, Sheikh Kaabi said neutrality and inaction mean acceptance and complicity in the crimes of America and the Zionist regime.

“Isn’t it time for the Islamic Ummah to fulfill its religious, moral, and human duty?”

The secretary of the Coordination Committee of Iraqi Resistance Groups also referred to the plot to disarm the resistance in Lebanon and said there is nothing more shameful in the world than this.

He addressed the Islamic countries and stated, “Wake up and do not think that paying ransom or obeying the orders of the US, the UK and Israel will protect you. Even from the perspective of material interests, you should support the resistance or at least not conspire against it.”

Praising the steadfastness of the Yemeni people in the face of enemies, he said the US, the UK and Israel used the highest levels of cruelty, but they failed against Yemen. “They wanted to target Yemen’s leadership and organizational structure, but Yemen is a nurturing country for leaders and a homeland for heroes who respond strongly to enemies.”

Anyone who bets on weakening the axis of resistance is making a mistake and is busy daydreaming, he underlined.

“The nature of battle is such that we see losses in some places and gains in others, commanders are martyred, and various victories are achieved - all of this is possible - but the reality is that today the honor and dignity of the Islamic Ummah depends on the existence of an axis that stood against all conspiracies against oppressed nations; an axis that remains coherent and capable and will not bow to the enemy’s malice and treachery.”

