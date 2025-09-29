Yemeni missile, drone strikes hit Israeli targets in Tel Aviv, Eilat

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Yemeni armed forces of the Sanaa government (Sanaa forces) carried out two military operations against the Israeli enemy, striking sensitive sites in occupied Yaffa (known as Tel Aviv) with a “Palestine-2” hypersonic ballistic missile equipped with multiple warheads, and targeting two critical facilities in Umm al-Rashrash ( known as Eilat ) with drones.

Sanaa forces issued the following statement:

“In support of the oppressed Palestinian people and their dear Mujahideen, and in response to the crimes of genocide and the dangerous escalation carried out by the Israeli enemy against our people in the Gaza Strip, and within the framework of responding to the Israeli aggression against our country.

The missile force of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a qualitative military operation using a Palestine 2 hypersonic ballistic missile with multiple warheads, targeting several sensitive targets in the occupied Yaffa area.

The operation successfully achieved its objectives, thanks be to Allah, and caused millions of herds of usurping Zionists to flee to shelters.

The UAV force of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a qualitative military operation using two drones that targeted two vital Israeli enemy targets in the Umm al-Rashrash area in southern occupied Palestine.

The operation successfully achieved its objectives, thanks be to Allah.

Free and independent Yemen affirms that the only option for our Arab and Islamic nation in the face of this enemy, which is attacking Arab and Islamic countries and committing massacres and genocide against our people in Gaza, is to confront, stand firm, and provide all necessary support to the oppressed Palestinian people and their noble and honorable resistance.

We will continue to fulfill our religious, moral, and humanitarian duties until the aggression against Gaza stops and the siege is lifted.”

