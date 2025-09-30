Palestinian Resistance Ambush Kills Two Israeli Soldiers in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Monday evening, a Palestinian resistance operation in Gaza City led to the deaths of two Israeli soldiers and injuries to more than eleven others.

Multiple Israeli military vehicles were reportedly destroyed during the operation, which occupation media described as “very difficult.”

Hebrew-language sources stated that the Israeli forces were caught in a complex ambush in Gaza. The attack involved the bombing of a tank, targeting of a D9 bulldozer, and the detonation of explosive devices as a rescue unit arrived at the site of the initial ambush.

The incident was referred to by Hebrew media as a “vehicle massacre,” noting that Palestinian resistance fighters struck two Namer armored vehicles, a Merkava tank, and two D9 bulldozers with anti-tank missiles, confirming that all were hit.

