Palestinian Resistance Ambush Kills Two Israeli Soldiers in Gaza

30 September 2025 - 08:14
A Palestinian resistance operation in Gaza City resulted in the deaths of two Israeli soldiers and injuries to over eleven others. The attack involved a complex ambush targeting tanks and bulldozers, leading to the destruction of multiple military vehicles. Hebrew media described the event as a “vehicle massacre” due to the scale of damage inflicted. If you'd like alternative headlines tailored for different platforms or tones, I’d be happy to offer options.

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Monday evening, a Palestinian resistance operation in Gaza City led to the deaths of two Israeli soldiers and injuries to more than eleven others.

Multiple Israeli military vehicles were reportedly destroyed during the operation, which occupation media described as “very difficult.”

Hebrew-language sources stated that the Israeli forces were caught in a complex ambush in Gaza. The attack involved the bombing of a tank, targeting of a D9 bulldozer, and the detonation of explosive devices as a rescue unit arrived at the site of the initial ambush.

The incident was referred to by Hebrew media as a “vehicle massacre,” noting that Palestinian resistance fighters struck two Namer armored vehicles, a Merkava tank, and two D9 bulldozers with anti-tank missiles, confirming that all were hit.
