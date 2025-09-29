What is Tony Blair’s role in Palestinian partition project?

AhlulBayt News Agency:; A Palestinian analyst and writer, highlighting the alignment between U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu against the Palestinian people, said: “What happens daily in Gaza constitutes genocide and ethnic cleansing.”

Farhan Alqam, a Palestinian analyst and writer, said that what is happening in Gaza amounts to genocide and ethnic cleansing, carried out daily by the occupiers against civilians. Alqam added that all of humanity in Gaza is being subjected to continuous assassination.

He also noted that the U.S. president currently has no intention of halting the war, emphasizing that the Palestinian people remain steadfast on their land and oppose any plan aimed at displacing them.

The analyst, referring to U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposals to end the war in Gaza, emphasized that Trump’s plans are not aimed at ending the conflict but rather serve his personal interests, those of Netanyahu, and the consolidation of Israeli-American occupation in the region.

Alqam added that the U.S. president has not honored his promises, citing the withdrawal of his envoy, Steve Witkoff, from an agreement previously accepted by the resistance as evidence of this.

The Palestinian writer added that Trump shows no mercy even toward his allies and acts against them. He cited Qatar, a U.S. ally, as an example: despite its central role in mediation efforts and hosting the largest U.S. base in the region, Trump allegedly undermined Qatar and gave Netanyahu the green light to attack the Palestinian negotiating delegation by disabling the early-warning and air defense systems at Al-Udeid Air Base.

He explained that Trump’s remarks about nearing an agreement are little more than exaggerated optimism. The goal, according to the analyst, is to give Netanyahu enough time to continue his aggression and fabricate a fictional victory, helping Trump deflect from domestic crises.

The analyst, referring to a meeting between Trump and Arab leaders, said the aim was to thwart the French-Saudi plan to recognize Palestine by proposing alternatives that involve separating Gaza from the West Bank and placing it under a replacement government supervised by former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair. He added that Blair has been brought in solely to create turmoil in the West Asian region.

Alqam described the proposals put forward by Trump as essentially Netanyahu’s plans conveyed through the U.S., noting that they neither benefit the Palestinian people nor halt occupation, but rather serve to entrench it.

He concluded by emphasizing the steadfastness of the Palestinian people and their resistance, likening it to a rock that thwarts all such conspiracies. Alqam added that October 7 (Operation Al-Aqsa Storm) marked a historic shift in public opinion regarding the Palestinian issue and opened the door to a broad wave of recognition for the State of Palestine after decades of largely fruitless negotiations.



