Witkoff’s departure casts doubt on Gaza peace follow-up

AhlulBayt News Agency: US envoy Steve Witkoff is expected to step back from the Trump administration to concentrate on his business interests, following his role as a lead negotiator in securing the Gaza ceasefire, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The sources, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the discussions, said Witkoff intends to leave his post after enduring a “gruelling” schedule of shuttle diplomacy across the Middle East.

His departure raises questions about the level of US involvement in the next stages of President Donald Trump’s 20-point Gaza peace initiative, which includes broad proposals such as rebuilding Gaza and appointing a Palestinian technocratic government.

Trump has stated he will personally lead a “board of peace” to oversee Gaza’s future. However, US and Arab diplomats have expressed doubts about how actively he will enforce the ceasefire terms, especially following his celebratory summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

