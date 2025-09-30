Trump-Netanyahu Gaza plan a “formula for ongoing aggression against our people” - Ziyad an-Nakhala

AhlulBayt News Agency: Islamic Jihad secretary-general Ziyad an-Nakhala has condemned the US-Israeli announcement made during a news conference at the White House, calling it a “formula for perpetuating the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people.”

In a statement on Monday, Nakhala said that the Trump-Netanyahu announcement regarding Gaza was a complete reflection of Israel’s position.

“Israel seeks to impose, via US backing, what it failed to achieve through military means. Therefore, we regard the US-Israeli declaration as a recipe for igniting broader conflict in the region,” the Islamic Jihad leader added.

The White House has unveiled its ceasefire plan for Gaza, including an alleged temporary administration headed by US president Donald Trump with the help of former British prime minister Tony Blair.

The 20-point plan was released on Monday evening by the US government during a joint news conference held by Trump and Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu, a war criminal wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The US-Israeli plan says that if the fighting ends, Gaza will be placed under the control of a transitional government headed by Trump and others, including the former British prime minister.

The plan calls for sidelining the Palestinian Authority and all the Palestinian factions, and seeks to establish a new security force in Gaza.

According to the plan, the remaining Israeli captives being held in Gaza must be released within 72 hours. It says this will be followed by Israel releasing Palestinian prisoners.

Speaking at the White House, Netanyahu told Trump, “I support your plan to end the war in Gaza which achieves our war aims.”



