Yemen extends condolences to “Islamic Jihad” for Al-Aqsa Flood martyrs, affirms firm support for Palestinian cause

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Deputy Foreign Minister in Sanaa, Abdel Wahed Abu Ras, sent a cable of condolences on Sunday to the Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad Movement, Ziyad al-Nakhalah, over the martyrdom of several members of the movement’s Military and Staff Councils, along with hundreds of fighters and cadres, during the “Al-Aqsa Flood” battle.

According to the official news agency “Saba,” Abu Ras offered his deepest condolences to the Palestinian people and the Islamic Jihad Movement, praising the immense sacrifices made in defense of the Palestinian people, their legitimate rights, and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Abu Ras affirmed that “the pure blood spilled will only increase the Palestinian people’s steadfastness and determination to continue defending their rights until the promised divine victory is achieved.”

He also stressed that the Yemeni leadership, government, and people would remain loyal and supportive of the Palestinian struggle until the establishment of an independent state with Al-Quds Al-Sharif (Jerusalem) as its capital.

