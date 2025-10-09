Islamic Jihad Chief rejects Trump’s Gaza plan, says it serves Israeli interests

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Secretary General of the Palestinian resistance movement Islamic Jihad has denounced U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposed Gaza ceasefire plan, saying it solely benefits the Zionist regime and seeks to force Palestinians into submission.

“The resistance has expressed readiness to negotiate based on certain clauses that can be approached positively — foremost among them the prisoner-exchange provision,” Ziad al-Nakhala said in a statement marking the second anniversary of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, as reported by Yemen’s Al-Masirah TV.

According to Mehr, he warned that if Israel and its allies “insist on achieving through negotiations what they failed to achieve in war,” Palestinians must “stand firm and not squander the blood of our martyrs.”

Al-Nakhala said progress on the prisoner-exchange clause could be made in the coming days, which he described as a step that could “remove the fuse for further escalation and deny the enemy any pretext for aggression.”

“The enemy and its allies must know that we cannot surrender to their conditions and dictates after all these sacrifices,” he asserted. “We are the rightful owners of this land, and we will continue to fight to reclaim our rights.”

