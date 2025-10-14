Islamic Jihad Chief hails prisoner liberation as victory for Palestinian resistance

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Secretary-General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, Ziyad al-Nakhaleh, has praised the release of a large number of Palestinian prisoners as a major “achievement of resistance” and a reflection of the Palestinian people’s unity.

In a statement issued on Monday, al-Nakhaleh declared, “What we achieved today—the liberation of a considerable number of prisoners belonging to the resistance and our people—would not have been possible without the courage of the resistance fighters, the bravery of the mujahideen on the battlefield, and the unity of our people in supporting their resistance.”

According to IRNA, he pointed to the difficult and complex conditions prevailing in the Gaza Strip, noting that these realities had inevitably “influenced the final outcomes.”

Reaffirming his group’s unwavering commitment, al-Nakhaleh stated, “The banners of resistance remain high. Our dedication to the path of struggle is firm, and our people will continue to stand proud, dignified, and loyal to their resistance.”

He concluded his statement by stressing, “With God’s will, the liberation of all our heroic prisoners will remain a central priority for the resistance.”

The Israeli regime launched its war on the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, with two primary goals: to eliminate Hamas and to free Israeli captives. However, after two years of brutal attacks and strategic failures, Tel Aviv was compelled to reach a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement with Hamas.

On October 9, 2025, Hamas officially confirmed in a statement that an accord had been reached to end the Gaza war and carry out the exchange of prisoners. The Israeli military also announced the formal implementation of the ceasefire.

