Secretary-General of Islamic Jihad Movement receives liberated prisoners deported to Cairo

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Secretary-General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement, Commander Ziad al-Nakhalah, received the freed prisoners deported to the Egyptian capital, Cairo.

In addition to Commander al-Nakhalah, the reception was attended by the Deputy Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad Movement, Dr. Muhammad al-Hindi, and a number of leaders of Palestinian factions.

On October 10, the first phase of a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement entered into force, in accordance with the Trump plan.

In return, Israel released 250 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences, in addition to 1,718 whom it had arrested from the Gaza Strip after October 8, 2023.

More than 10,000 Palestinian prisoners, including children and women, are still languishing in Israeli occupation prisons, suffering from torture, starvation, and medical neglect. Many of them have been martyred, according to Palestinian and Israeli human rights and media reports.

