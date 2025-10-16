Gaza Health Ministry receives 45 bodies from Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced on Wednesday that it has received the bodies of 45 martyrs released earlier today by Israeli authorities via the International Committee of the Red Cross.

This brings the total number of bodies received since the announcement of the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement to 90.

A ministry statement said medical teams continue to handle the bodies in accordance with approved medical procedures and protocols to complete examinations, documentation, and handover to their families.

Earlier, medical sources reported that some of the bodies handed over on Tuesday showed signs of being blindfolded and handcuffed, indicating the likelihood of field executions.

Traces of tank tracks were also observed on some of the bodies, suggesting that some of the martyrs may have been run over by Israeli military vehicles.

Under the terms of the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement, Israel is to release the bodies of 15 Palestinian martyrs for every one Israeli body recovered from Gaza.

The agreement came into effect last Friday, following approval by the Israeli government in the early morning hours. It is based on a plan proposed by US President Donald Trump, which includes halting the war, a phased withdrawal of Israeli forces, mutual release of prisoners, and the immediate entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

Over the past two years, Israeli forces have withheld the bodies of hundreds of Palestinian martyrs, including prisoners who were executed under torture in Israeli detention, while concealing information about their fates.



