Tanzanian scholar urges Muslim nations to break Gaza siege

AhlulBayt News Agency: Tanzanian Islamic scholar Sheikh Abbas commented on the recent twelve-day war launched by the Zionist regime and the United States against Iran, stating that the conflict demonstrated Iran’s strength and resilience. “I follow global news daily, and we saw how Iran stood firm against Zionist aggression. It is evident that Israel was defeated and humiliated,” he said.

In response to a question about Ayatollah Khamenei’s role in promoting unity among Muslim nations and the threats made by Trump and Zionist leaders, Sheikh Abbas said: “We must thank the Supreme Leader for consistently emphasizing the unity of the Islamic Ummah. His message reflects the divine teachings of God, the Prophet (PBUH), and the Ahl al-Bayt. Unity brings dignity and strength, while division leads to weakness.”

He added: “As long as Muslims remain united, the Zionist regime will fail in its schemes. As the Qur’an says: ‘They plotted, and Allah plotted. And Allah is the best of planners.’”

Speaking about the role of religious scholars and institutions, Sheikh Abbas stressed: “Scholars have a duty to promote good and oppose evil. These wars and aggressions are clear evils, and scholars must speak out against them, regardless of the risks. It is a religious obligation.”

He expressed deep sorrow over the genocide and starvation inflicted on Gaza’s people by the Zionist regime, and criticized the silence of some Arab and Islamic governments: “By God, these tragedies wound our hearts.”

Sheikh Abbas condemned the lack of action from Islamic countries in breaking Gaza’s siege: “Western activists send ships to challenge the blockade, yet Islamic nations remain passive. We urge the Islamic world to fulfill its duty of solidarity with our brothers in Palestine, especially in Gaza.”

Regarding the Zionist regime’s “Greater Israel” project, he said: “These are empty claims and propaganda. The regime grows weaker daily. In Gaza, it has failed to achieve its objectives despite initial boasts of quick victory. Resistance remains strong.”

He concluded: “If Islamic nations truly wish to confront this scheme, they must unite. As the Qur’an commands: ‘Hold firmly to the rope of Allah all together and do not become divided.’ Unity is our greatest weapon. The enemy does not distinguish between sects—it targets anyone who declares ‘La ilaha illa Allah, Muhammad Rasul Allah.’ Therefore, unity is the only path forward.”

/129