Israeli captive killed by Israeli airstrikes, family confirms

AhlulBayt News Agency: The family of an Israeli soldier held by the Hamas resistance movement has stated that he was killed by Israeli airstrikes during the war on Gaza, which they described as genocidal.

Tamir Nimrodi, whose remains were returned to Israel on Tuesday under the recent ceasefire deal, had been taken alive by Palestinian fighters on October 7, 2023.

In a statement issued Wednesday, his family and the captives forum confirmed that Nimrodi died in captivity due to Israeli bombardment, placing responsibility on the Israeli military.

“Tamir was abducted alive from his base and killed by Israeli army bombings in captivity,” the statement read.

The Israeli military also acknowledged that Nimrodi was captured alive and died early in the war.

Numerous Israeli captives are believed to have been killed by Israeli airstrikes and gunfire during the military campaign in Gaza.

A senior Hamas official told media that the Israeli public should hold Prime Minister Netanyahu, his cabinet, and the army accountable for the deaths of captives and the loss of their bodies beneath the rubble.

The official added that many captives were killed alongside their Palestinian guards due to Israeli attacks, and contact was lost with some units responsible for their remains.

Four bodies were returned to the occupied territories on Monday, and Hamas has pledged to locate and return the remaining 21 deceased captives once they are found amid the destruction.

On Monday, Hamas released all 20 living captives. In exchange, approximately 2,000 Palestinian prisoners were freed.

Under the ceasefire agreement, around 400 Palestinian bodies are to be returned to Gaza in exchange for the deceased Israeli captives. So far, Israel has handed over about 45 bodies.

Medical sources reported that some of the corpses showed signs of torture, execution, or being crushed by tanks. Others were missing limbs.

