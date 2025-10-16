Shamasneh brothers free after 33 years in Israeli prisons

AhlulBayt News Agency: The two brothers, Mohammad and Abdel Jawad Shamasneh, from the town of Qatna, northwest of occupied Jerusalem, were released as part of the prisoner exchange deal between the Palestinian resistance and Israel. They were among approximately 1,968 prisoners freed in the deal.

According to the Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS), the Shamasneh brothers were released after 32 years of imprisonment and suffering in Israeli jails, having been detained since November 1993.

They are considered among the veteran detainees, imprisoned before the signing of the Oslo Accords. Mohammad had been sentenced to three life terms plus 20 years, with an additional 10 years added later. Abdel Jawad was sentenced to four life terms plus 20 years.

During his imprisonment, Mohammad pursued his education, earning both his high school diploma and a bachelor’s degree. He is married and has three daughters, the youngest was just two months old when he was arrested.

Abdel Jawad is also married and the father of seven children. His eldest is his daughter Manal, and his youngest is his son Yousef, who was not yet born at the time of his arrest.

On Monday, 1,968 Palestinian prisoners were released from Israeli jails, including 250 serving life sentences and others with long or anticipated life sentences, as part of the prisoner exchange deal.

The release took place as part of the first and second phases of the ceasefire agreement, stemming from indirect negotiations in Sharm El-Sheikh with the occupation, and within the framework of US President Donald Trump’s plan to end the war on Gaza.

Among those released were 1,718 prisoners from Gaza, detained during the genocide war. This marks the third such exchange deal since the beginning of the war.



