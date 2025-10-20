Palestinian prisoner dies amid medical neglect in Israeli custody

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Office of Prisoners’ Information announced on Sunday the death of the Palestinian detainee, Mahmoud Talal Abdullah (49) from Jenin refugee camp, at the Israeli “Assaf Harofeh” hospital.

Mahmoud ‘s death followed a critical and rapid deterioration of his health due as a result of a long struggle with cancer and deliberate medical neglect by the Israeli prison administration.

In a press statement, the office clarified that the martyr Mahmoud, who was arrested on February 1, 2025, experienced a sharp decline in his health during his detention, later revealing he was suffering from advanced-stage cancer. The statement noted that the prison administration continued to hold him, moving him between “Megiddo” and “Gilboa” prisons and Ramle clinic, despite knowing his illness and deteriorating condition, without providing the necessary treatment or releasing him for proper medical care.

The statement added that his transfer to “Assaf Harofeh” hospital came after a serious deterioration, but he passed away just one day after being moved. The office described the incident as a “new crime of slow killing and systematic medical neglect against Palestinian prisoners.”

Human rights sources confirmed that medical examinations revealed he had cancer weeks ago, yet the Israeli prison administration refused to transfer him for treatment, constituting a “blatant violation of international and humanitarian conventions.”

The Office of Prisoners’ Information pointed out that Mahmoud’s death raises the number of martyrs within the prisoners’ movement since the start of the genocide war to 79. The documented number of deceased Palestinian prisoners and detainees since 1967 has reached approximately 316.

The office held the Israeli occupation authorities fully responsible for Mahmoud’s death, calling on international human rights and humanitarian organizations to intervene immediately to hold the occupation leaders accountable for their crimes against the prisoners and to halt the policy of impunity that encourages the repetition of these violations.

