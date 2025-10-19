Hamas hands over remains of 2 Israelis to Red Cross

AhlulBayt News Agency: The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has received the bodies of two Israelis, and they are being transferred to the Israeli occupation army, Hebrew media reported.

“As part of the Al-Aqsa Flood prisoner exchange deal, the Martyr Izz El-Din Al-Qassam Brigades handed hand over the bodies of two captives of the occupation who were extracted today in the Gaza Strip at 10 PM Gaza time,” the group said in a brief statement last night.

The handover is part of the first phase of a prisoner exchange agreement between Hamas and Israel. The exchange is being carried out with the coordination of relevant parties, and in full compliance with the commitments made by the Palestinian resistance.

