Hamas accuses Netanyahu of undermining Gaza ceasefire amid new Israeli strikes

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hamas has reaffirmed its commitment to the Gaza ceasefire agreement, accusing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of attempting to evade Israel’s obligations under the deal.

According to IRNA, in a statement on Sunday, Izzat al-Rishq, a senior Hamas official, said that while the Palestinian resistance movement continues to honor the terms of the truce, “the Zionist occupiers persist in violating the agreement,” Al Jazeera reported.

Al-Rishq claimed that Netanyahu’s efforts to “disavow and evade his commitments” stem from internal pressure within the “extremist terrorist coalition” governing Israel. He added that Israeli leaders are seeking to avoid accountability before the mediators and guarantors of the ceasefire.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military announced a new wave of airstrikes on southern Gaza, describing it as a “massive and extensive” operation targeting dozens of sites.

The fragile truce — brokered by US President Donald Trump and implemented on October 10 — ended more than two years of devastating war in the Gaza Strip. However, renewed Israeli attacks have raised concerns about the stability of the ceasefire and the risk of a return to full-scale conflict.

