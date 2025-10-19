UNICEF warns of catastrophic crisis in Gaza; demands unrestricted access to aid

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior official from the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has described the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip as “catastrophic,” stressing the urgent need for unrestricted access to essential supplies in the besieged territory.

Hamish Young, UNICEF’s senior emergency coordinator in Gaza, made the remarks in an interview with Anadolu news agency on Friday, highlighting the critical importance of both the quality and quantity of humanitarian aid entering the region.

Young stated that UNICEF urgently requires large quantities of food to combat famine in northern Gaza. He noted that Palestinians also need tents, plastic sheeting, clean drinking water, fuel, water production and distribution equipment, and pipes for repairing wells and desalination plants.

“There is an urgent need to do everything possible to bring in all the supplies I’m talking about,” he said, pointing out that nearly all hospitals have been severely damaged or destroyed, resulting in extreme shortages of food and shelter.

He added that 50 trucks loaded with essential medical and hygiene supplies are waiting for permission to enter Gaza, emphasizing the immediate need to deliver these items to save children’s lives.

“The children of Gaza desperately need this support,” Young said. “We cannot sit and wait for supplies to come through.”

He also noted that under the ceasefire terms, 600 aid trucks—including goods from private suppliers—are expected to enter Gaza daily, with around 50 fuel and cooking gas trucks included for basic daily needs.

Young stressed the importance of safe and unrestricted access across Gaza to distribute aid, highlighting the need for freedom of movement to reach vulnerable children, their mothers, and caregivers.

Israel has sealed all border crossings since March 2, blocking humanitarian aid and worsening Gaza’s already dire crisis after violating a previous ceasefire agreement with Hamas.

A US-mediated ceasefire went into effect last week, with aid deliveries expected to begin on October 12, contingent on the reopening of the Rafah crossing with Egypt.

However, thousands of aid trucks remain stranded on the Egyptian side of Rafah, as Israel continues to block its reopening, linking the move to the return of the remaining bodies of Israeli captives under the ceasefire deal.

/129