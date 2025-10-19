Iranian MP: Trump’s ceasefire plan aims to save Netanyahu

AhlulBayt News Agency: An Iranian Member of Parliament has hailed the recent ceasefire plan in Gaza as a victory of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas stressing that the plan by US President Donald Trump meant to save the administration of Benjamin Netanyahu.

Hujjat-ul-Islam Vahid Ahmadi, member of the Commission on National Security and Foreign Policy in Parliament, in an interview with Iran’s IQNA news agency, said the agreement reached between Israeli regime and Hamas is a victory for the Palestinian resistance movementHe said,” The Israeli regime did not achieve any of its objectives despite two years of genocidal war, causing massive damage to the people and infrastructures in Gaza” and added,” That has brought much happiness and hope among people believing that the sole way to liberation of al-Quds is resistance.”



The cleric noted,” Israeli regime admitted the ceasefire plan by Donald Trump only to save itself from the critical condition at home since the instability and domestic tensions have pushed Netanyahu’s cabinet close to collapse.”



The Iranian MP said,” Israeli regime has never adhered to its commitments or ceasefires it agreed with; therefore, I don’t think that the ceasefire will remain in place following the freedom of the Israeli captives.”



He concluded that a great achievement of the ceasefire deal has been recognition of Palestine state by more than 140 world countries, a long-awaited objective of Palestinian nation that was recently achieved due to their steadfastness.”



/129