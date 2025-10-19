SA President Criticises Israel for Blocking Food Supplies to Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: South African President Ramaphosa said it was wrong for Israel to use food as a tool in its conflict with Hamas.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has criticised Israel for blocking food supplies to Gaza during the recently halted conflict.

Speaking at the Social Justice Summit in Cape Town on Friday, which focused on food security, Ramaphosa said Israel’s decision to restrict humanitarian aid and food access to Palestine during its war with Hamas was unacceptable.

Although a ceasefire has since been reached, Ramaphosa said it was wrong for Israel to use food as a tool in its conflict with Hamas.