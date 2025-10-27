Francesca Albanese: Palestinian Struggle for Freedom Stands at Heart of Movement Toward a Truly Decolonial World Order

AhlulBayt News Agency: If there is one thing I would like you to take from this lecture, it is this: whether recognised or not, accepted or not by those in power, the Palestinian struggle for freedom stands at the heart of the movement toward a truly decolonial world order, said Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories, during her keynote address at the 23rd Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture held in Sandton, Johannesburg.

Addressing an audience of more than 3,500 participants, including senior officials, parliamentarians, and civil society representatives, Albanese emphasized that regardless of whether it is recognized or accepted by those in power, the Palestinian cause remains a defining struggle for justice and liberation in the modern world.

Dr. Naledi Pandor, ex Minister of International Relations and Cooperation and Chairperson of the Nelson Mandela Foundation, declared that the global call for Palestinian freedom must remain a top priority.

“The question of Palestine is one of the most important questions of freedom and justice in our world today, and it’s absolutely vital that we do not turn our attention away from the plight of the Palestinian people,” she said.

Among those attending the event were H.E. Ambassador Hanan Jarrar and officials from the Embassy of the State of Palestine, underscoring the continued international support for the Palestinian cause.

The lecture served as a powerful reminder that the legacy of Nelson Mandela — rooted in justice, equality, and resistance to oppression — continues to resonate through the ongoing struggle for Palestinian self-determination.