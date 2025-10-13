AhlulBayt News Agency: In August, the Foundation for Defence of Democracies (FDD) urged the US government to impose “diplomatic pressure and targeted sanctions that would restrict the operations of key Hamas supporters in South Africa” and to lobby the Financial Action Task Force to keep South Africa on its grey list.

The FDD, a Washington-based Zionist think tank, claims that the ANC, South Africa’s liberation movement during apartheid, maintains close ties with what it calls the “terrorist group” Hamas, accusing the party of providing political and diplomatic cover.

It further alleges — without evidence — that this relationship allows Hamas “to raise funds and advance its ideology in Africa and beyond”, linking it to the “systemic corruption plaguing South Africa”.

Founded in 2001 under the Hebrew name Emet, meaning “truth”, the FDD explicitly aims to “enhance Israel’s image in North America and the public’s understanding of issues affecting Israeli-Arab relations”.

Its mission later expanded to include research on “international terrorism and related issues”, often reinforcing Israeli geopolitical narratives under the guise of countering terrorism.

Within this framework, the FDD calls for punitive measures against South African organisations it claims are aligned with Hamas, singling out the ANC and the Media Review Network, both long-time advocates for Palestinian rights.

Evidence Cited by FDD

The FDD points to a phone call between former foreign minister Naledi Pandor and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, reportedly focused on humanitarian aid for Gaza. It also references meetings between Hamas representatives — including Khaled Qaddoumi, Basem Naim and Emad Saber — and senior ANC officials.

The think tank targets Mandla Mandela, grandson of Nelson Mandela and chief of the Mvezo Traditional Council, for his open support for Hamas and criticism of Israel.

Mandela has met Hamas leaders Khaled Mashaal and Mousa Abu Marzook and reportedly engaged with senior Hamas leadership this year to discuss South Africa’s case against Israel at the International Court of Justice — a legitimate exercise of diplomacy.

The FDD’s allegations

Founded in 1995, the Media Review Network (MRN) is a South African advocacy group whose mission is to “dispel myths and stereotypes about Islam and Muslims and to foster bridges of understanding among the diverse people of our country”.

The organisation, led by founders Dr Firoz Osman and Iqbal Jassat, focuses on social justice, countering Islamophobia and supporting Palestinian rights through research, education and advocacy.

FDD, however, has repeatedly alleged that MRN maintains ties to Hamas. According to the organisation, MRN members visited Hamas founder Sheikh Ahmad Yassin in Gaza in 2001 and, last year, Firoz Osman met Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Türkiye.

FDD also cites social media posts in which MRN shared messages from Saber, a Hamas representative in South Africa, encouraging support for Hamas, distributed Hamas materials at a South African conference and supported the effort this year to delist Hamas as a terrorist organisation in the UK.

The think tank has even called for the US Treasury to investigate whether MRN and its leadership are acting on behalf of Hamas.

While FDD frames these actions as evidence of MRN’s “alignment” with Hamas, the organisation itself maintains that its work is rooted in advocacy, education and solidarity with the Palestinian people, consistent with international human rights principles.

MRN’s activities in South Africa should be understood as part of a longstanding, lawful civil society movement committed to social justice and supporting Palestinians under occupation, rather than evidence of illicit affiliations.

The think tank laments that “South Africa does not maintain its own list of terrorist entities, instead opting to follow the UN Security Council list, which does not include Hamas”.

“This gap has allowed Hamas to operate freely on South African soil.”

Mislabelling Hamas

This framing misrepresents international law. The UN has not designated Hamas as a terrorist organisation, recognising it as a political movement with governing authority in Gaza.

While the US, the EU and other countries label Hamas a terrorist group, these designations are politically motivated, not legally universal.

Hamas operates as a political party and governing authority, providing social services and representing Gaza’s population. Mislabelling Hamas obscures the broader reality — Palestinians face collective punishment and systematic violations of human rights.

Humanitarian Catastrophe

These political debates occur against the backdrop of a humanitarian crisis of unprecedented scale.

Since 7 October 2023, over 67 000 Palestinians have been killed, including more than 18 000 children, with over 100 000 injured and about 1.9 million displaced within Gaza.

Scholars and human rights activists assert that the mass killing and forced displacement of Palestinians in Gaza, the West Bank and East Jerusalem violate international law, including the Genocide Convention.

Thousands have been detained, including over 7 350 from the West Bank, with more than 200 children held under administrative detention — without charges or trial.

Save the Children notes: “Families are tortured by the uncertainty of the whereabouts of their loved ones. No child should be detained or held hostage.” Human Rights Watch adds: “Israel’s sweeping use of administrative detention is not lawful.”

Reports detail beatings, denial of water, electricity and healthcare and, in some cases, death in custody.

Abuse extends to sexual violence. In August last year, a video emerged showing guards at Sde Teiman detention facility gang-raping a Palestinian prisoner, who was unable to walk and required hospitalisation and afterwards.

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir defended the guards’ actions as permissible for state security, describing arresting them as “shameful” and praising them as “our best heroes”.

Human rights groups, including B’Tselem, describe these incidents as systematic.

Ahmad Tibi, an Arab member of the Knesset, asked whether such acts were legitimate, to which members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party responded: “If he is a Nukhba [Hamas militant], everything is legitimate to do! Everything!”

The FDD’s calls for sanctions and punitive measures represent a troubling attempt by a colonial foreign think tank to interfere in South Africa’s sovereign decisions and diplomatic engagements. US-based organisations should not dictate how other countries express solidarity or conduct lawful foreign policy.

Solidarity and Agenda

South Africa’s solidarity with Palestine — including humanitarian aid, diplomatic engagement and legal action at the International Court of Justice — is consistent with its anti-apartheid legacy and international law.

The FDD’s campaign for sanctions and punitive measures against South African organisations is politically motivated, seeking to suppress lawful advocacy and delegitimise support for Palestinians.

The FDD does not stand for truth, despite its Hebrew name, Emet. It functions as a pro-Israel colonial settler propaganda machine, shaping narratives to protect Israeli interests and silence critical voices abroad.

At a time when Gaza faces unprecedented humanitarian suffering, the focus must remain on accountability, protection of civilians and adherence to international law, not on the political agendas of think tanks that distort facts to advance their own objectives.

South Africa’s principled stance reflects its anti-apartheid legacy, demonstrating that supporting human rights and justice abroad is a continuation of its own struggle for freedom.