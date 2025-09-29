South Africa commemorates martyrdom anniversary of Sayyed Nasrallah, resistance leaders

AhlulBayt News Agency: A ceremony marking the first anniversary of the martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Sayyed Hashem Safi al-Din, and a group of resistance commanders was held at the Islamic Center of Johannesburg, with the participation of political figures, civil activists, pro-Palestine associations, and staff of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in South Africa.

Speakers at the event highlighted the historic role of the late resistance leaders in defending the Palestinian cause and confronting occupation, while stressing the continuation of their path on the way of justice, freedom, and resistance against oppression. Messages of solidarity were also read, reaffirming support for the Palestinian people and calling for greater unity among nations to confront the policies of the Zionist regime.

In his address, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran honored the memory of the martyrs of the Resistance Axis, underlining the enduring influence of the thoughts and methods of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in shaping the struggle against the Zionist regime. He further condemned the crimes of the occupying regime and the unwavering support it receives from the United States, describing resistance as the only viable path for the nations of the region and beyond.

The event received coverage from South African television in its news programs.

