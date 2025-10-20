Bloodthirsty Ben-Gvir urges Netanyahu to launch full Gaza offensive

AhlulBayt News Agency: Far-right Israeli Police Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has once again called for a full-scale military assault on Gaza, warning Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that continued restraint could threaten the stability of his government.

In a statement issued Sunday, Ben-Gvir urged Netanyahu to order Israeli forces to resume combat operations in Gaza with full intensity. He claimed that expecting Hamas to change or honor its ceasefire commitments was a dangerous illusion, describing the group as a “neo-Nazi terrorist organization” that must be “utterly destroyed.”

His comments followed reports from Israeli military officials alleging that militants in Rafah had fired sniper shots and rocket-propelled grenades at Israeli positions. Hamas and its military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, have strongly denied these accusations.

According to Reuters and other media outlets, Israeli strikes on Rafah were framed by the army as retaliation for the alleged attacks. Hamas, however, reiterated its commitment to the ceasefire and denied any involvement in the incidents.

Al-Qassam’s denial has further complicated the attribution of the Rafah clashes. In a new statement released Sunday, the brigades affirmed their “full commitment” to the ceasefire and stated they had “no knowledge of any events or clashes” in Rafah. They added that communication with their remaining units in the area had been completely severed since hostilities resumed in March 2025.

The group described Rafah as a “red area” under Israeli control and said it could not verify any incidents or fighters operating there.

