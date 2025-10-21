Hamas accuses Israel of violating ceasefire, urges global intervention

AhlulBayt News Agency: The spokesperson for the Hamas movement, Hazem Qassem, affirmed on Monday the movement’s full commitment to the details of the ceasefire agreement, including the simultaneous release of all living prisoners, accusing the Israeli occupation of continuing to violate the agreement.

Qassem stated that the movement is working daily to hand over the bodies of the Israeli prisoners, but faces “major challenges” due to the scale of destruction in Gaza, pointing out that the occupation targeted the prisoners and their captors at the start of the war, which created logistical difficulties, especially with the lack of heavy equipment to clear the rubble.

The spokesperson confirmed that Hamas has communicated with mediators and the American side regarding the occupation’s violations, warning that “Israel” is exploiting the humanitarian aid issue “as a means of political blackmail” and is reimposing a policy of starvation against civilians in the Strip.

Qassem called on all influential parties to intervene to ensure “Israel’s adherence” to the agreement.

