Indian Shia scholar: Western media distorts truth to shield Zionist crimes

AhlulBayt News Agency: The President of India’s Ahlul Bayt Assembly, Sayyed Razavi, outlined the details of a 20-point peace proposal, which included the release of 48 Israeli prisoners in exchange for 1,700 Palestinian detainees, a phased Israeli withdrawal, and the establishment of a “peace delegation.” He noted that while Hamas accepted parts of the plan, it made disarmament conditional.

Sayyed Razavi emphasized that in recent years, multiple agreements between Palestinian factions and the Zionist regime have been violated by the Israeli side, which has repeatedly failed to honor its commitments.

He added, “Trump’s ceasefire initiative in Gaza was driven by his ambition to win the Nobel Peace Prize, rather than genuine concern for peace.”

The Indian scholar also criticized major Western media outlets for disseminating fabricated narratives since the launch of the Al-Aqsa Storm operation, accusing them of serving Zionist interests and justifying crimes against defenseless Palestinians. “Western imperialist media has long sought to portray resistance groups as criminals, aligning with the U.S. and Israeli strategy of labeling their opponents as terrorists,” he said.

Allama Razavi pointed out that despite support for Israel from Western governments and some Islamic states, their populations have taken to the streets in solidarity with the oppressed Palestinians, demanding an end to blind support for the child-killing Zionist regime.

Condemning Israel’s aggression against Iranian territory, he underscored the vital role of religious leaders in promoting unity. “Iran’s victory in the 12-day war further highlighted the leadership of the Supreme Leader as a unifying figure for the Islamic Ummah,” he said. “We, the Muslims of India, continuously pray for his long life.”

/129