Hamas ready to recover, return bodies of 15 captives: Al-Hayya

AhlulBayt News Agency: Senior Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya has announced that the movement is prepared to locate and hand over the bodies of 15 captives in the Gaza Strip, provided it is granted sufficient time and access to heavy equipment needed for the recovery operations.

“We are ready to recover and hand over all the bodies [of the captives] according to the agreement. We have no desire to keep anyone with us — let them return to their relatives, and our martyrs will also return and be buried with dignity,” al-Hayya said.

According to Mehr, he explained that locating the bodies has proven difficult because many are trapped beneath rubble and collapsed buildings, stressing that the task requires specialized machinery and more time. Hamas has previously stated that it needs additional heavy equipment to complete the search for the deceased captives.

Al-Hayya further noted that the guarantees provided by mediators and the United States signify that the war in Gaza has effectively ended.

He also emphasized the urgent need to increase humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza, saying the movement has asked mediators to ensure more supplies reach the population.

“Hamas hopes to expand the volume of humanitarian aid entering Gaza to meet the needs of the people of this region,” he added.

.................

End/ 257