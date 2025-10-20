Al-Qassam Brigades deny role in Rafah incidents, reaffirm Gaza ceasefire commitment

AhlulBayt News Agency: The al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, reaffirmed on Sunday their full commitment to the Gaza ceasefire agreement, denying any involvement in recent incidents reported in Rafah.

According to Mehr, in a statement released by the group, al-Qassam said it remains fully committed to implementing all terms of the ceasefire across the Gaza Strip. The statement emphasized that the group has no knowledge of any clashes or events taking place in the Rafah area, noting that the region is entirely under Israeli control.

According to al-Qassam, contact with its remaining units in Rafah has been completely cut off since the resumption of hostilities in March 2025. The group stated that it has no information about whether its fighters in the area were martyred or are still alive.

The Brigades stressed that, due to the lack of communication, they have no connection to any incidents occurring in Rafah or surrounding areas. The statement concluded by reaffirming the group’s commitment to the ceasefire and its adherence to the terms agreed upon through mediators.

