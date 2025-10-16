Israeli criminal regime links Rafah crossing and aid to return of soldiers’ remains

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Israeli occupation army continues to avoid fulfilling its obligations under the ceasefire agreement by linking the reopening of the Rafah border crossing and the delivery of humanitarian aid to the return of its soldiers’ remains held in Gaza.

Hebrew-language media quoted an Israeli official stating that the government will not move forward with the second phase of the ceasefire deal until “all the bodies of the captives are handed over.”

The same official added that the Rafah crossing will remain closed unless Hamas increases its efforts to locate and recover the remaining bodies.

In response, the al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’s military wing, announced that it has already handed over all the bodies it was able to find and emphasized the need for heavy machinery to lift rubble and retrieve additional remains.

