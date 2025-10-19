Criminal Netanyahu keeps Rafah crossing closed despite ceasefire

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared that the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt will remain closed “until further notice,” marking a clear breach of the recently brokered ceasefire agreement with the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Netanyahu’s office stated that the reopening of the Rafah crossing depends on Hamas fulfilling its obligations under the ceasefire deal, including the return of all deceased captives and the full implementation of the agreed framework.

In contrast, the Palestinian Embassy in Egypt announced that the Rafah crossing is scheduled to reopen on Monday, allowing individuals to return to Gaza.

However, the embassy clarified that the crossing will remain closed for those seeking to exit the besieged territory.

Israel had previously sealed all border crossings, halting the flow of humanitarian aid and worsening Gaza’s already dire humanitarian conditions since March 2, when the regime violated an earlier ceasefire agreement with Hamas.

A ceasefire mediated by the United States came into effect last week. Under its terms, aid deliveries were expected to begin on October 12, contingent on the reopening of the Rafah crossing with Egypt.

