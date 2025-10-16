Israeli airstrike kills three Palestinians in Gaza City

AhlulBayt News Agency: Three Palestinian civilians were killed on Wednesday in Gaza City following an Israeli airstrike, marking a new violation of the ceasefire agreement by Israeli forces in the besieged territory.

Medical sources reported that since dawn, 14 bodies have been transferred to hospitals across Gaza. Among them, three were killed in today’s attack, eight were recovered from beneath rubble caused by earlier strikes, and three others died from previous injuries.

This raises the total number of casualties from Israel’s military campaign on Gaza to 67,938 martyrs and 170,169 wounded since October 7, 2023.

Israeli forces also launched strikes near the Tahlia area east of Khan Yunis. Earlier in the day, local sources confirmed that 15 Palestinians were detained by Israeli troops in eastern Khan Yunis and Rafah.

In a statement issued today, the Gaza Center for Human Rights confirmed that Israeli forces have committed 36 violations of the ceasefire agreement since it came into effect last Friday. These breaches have led to the deaths of seven Palestinian civilians and injuries to several others.

The center added that its field teams have documented 36 incidents involving aerial bombardments, artillery fire, and gunfire since the ceasefire began at noon last Friday.

