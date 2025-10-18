Al-Qassam Brigades mourn Yemeni commander al-Ghamari, salute Gaza support

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Thursday, the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, extended heartfelt condolences to the Arab and Islamic nations, the Yemeni people, and Ansar Allah—especially their leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi—on the martyrdom of veteran commander Major General Mohammad Abd al-Karim al-Ghamari, Chief of Staff of the Yemeni Armed Forces.

In a military statement, the brigades said Major General al-Ghamari was martyred on the path to Al-Quds alongside his comrades, in one of the noblest battles defending al-Aqsa and Palestine. His death came during Yemen’s blessed support operation, which continued until the final moments before the aggression ceased.

They affirmed that this martyrdom will only strengthen the resolve, courage, and determination of their brothers in faith to continue advancing toward Al-Quds until victory and liberation are achieved.

Al-Qassam added that at this solemn moment, they also mourn all the martyrs from Yemen and other free nations of the Ummah who fell during the Gaza support operation. Their blood has mingled with that of Gaza’s children, elders, women, youth, fighters, and leaders.

The statement emphasized that the names and heroic acts of these men will be etched in the annals of glory, and history will proudly remember all who stood with the Palestinian people—especially Yemen, the land of faith and wisdom.

The brigades affirmed that Yemen stood honorably for the sake of Allah, defending the Prophet’s path and supporting fighters on the shores of Ashkelon. They expressed hope that the images of Yemeni martyrs will soon be raised in the courtyards of al-Aqsa Mosque, on the day the sons of the Ummah gather there liberated from occupation.

They concluded by stating that the cowardly policy of assassinations has always backfired on the criminal occupation. The blood of leaders and people—Haniyeh, al-Sinwar, al-Arouri, al-Dhaif, Nasrallah, al-Hajj Ramadan, al-Ghamari, and many others—will remain a guiding light on the path to dignity and freedom.

