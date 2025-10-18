Sayyed Al-Houthi: Support fronts to continue until liberation of Quds, demise of Zionist entity

AhlulBayt News Agency: Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, Leader of Ansarallah movement, delivered a televised speech on Thursday addressing the latest developments in the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and in the region.

He also paid tribute to the martyred Chief of the General Staff of the Sanaa forces, Major General Staff Mohammed Abdulkarim Al-Ghumari, whom he described as “a symbol of giving and sacrifice for the sake of Allah and Palestine.”

A Model of Giving and Sacrifice

Al-Houthi stated that Major General Al-Ghumari gave his life in the path of Jihadi and faith-based duty, considering his martyrdom a great loss for the nation, yet simultaneously a source of pride and a path to be inherited by generations.

He affirmed that the faithful and Jihadi methodology embraced by Al-Ghumari and his comrades “will not stop with the martyrdom of one of them, but will be carried forward by generations.”

Unprecedented Israeli Escalation in Gaza

Regarding the Palestinian issue, Al-Houthi reviewed the struggle of the martyred leader Yahya Al-Sinwar and his role in liberating prisoners from Israeli occupation jails, as well as planning the Al-Aqsa Flood battle.

Al-Houthi described the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, which has been ongoing for two years, as the bloodiest and most brutal of this era, noting that what is happening transcends military warfare to a systematic war of starvation and annihilation targeting the Palestinian human in every aspect of life.

He also criticized the abuse of prisoners and corpses and the reduction of humanitarian aid, deeming some practices as clear violations of the rights of captives and civilians.

Al-Houthi criticized what he called international complicity and Arab silence, stressing that “the Zionist enemy has been in a state of permanent aggression since the establishment of its entity until today.”

The Support Fronts

The speech highlighted the role of Iran, Hezbollah, and the Iraqi fronts as supporting elements, emphasizing the significant sacrifices made by Iran and Hezbollah through the martyrdom of key leaders. Al-Houthi affirmed that despite massive American and Western support, the Israeli occupation has failed significantly in eliminating the Palestinian resistance factions and Hezbollah, and utterly failed in the 12-day war against Iran.

Continuation of the Yemeni Stance in Support of Gaza

Sayyed Al-Houthi affirmed that Yemen will continue to play its role on the support fronts, threatening the Israeli enemy with continued shelling should it resume aggression against Gaza and violate the agreement. He noted that this position stems from a religious and humanitarian duty toward the Palestinian people.

He clarified that the naval and missile operations carried out by the Yemeni forces in the Red Sea came within the framework of this moral and faith-based commitment, emphasizing that “Zionist escalation will not pass without an appropriate response.”

Al-Houthi dedicated a wide segment of his speech to showcasing the elements of Yemeni support including:

-Extensive popular and institutional activities (demonstrations, events, student and university initiatives).

-Tribal mobilization and material and human contributions from local figures.

-Naval operations with missiles and drones that have served as a pressure factor on the enemies and helped turn challenges into opportunities.

The speech also emphasized the importance of media work as an equally influential front and called upon supporting media personnel to develop their performance to counter the hostile media machine.

Warnings of Regional Conflict Expansion

Al-Houthi warned that the continuation of the Israeli occupation’s crimes could push the region into broader confrontations, calling on Arab and Islamic peoples to take serious action to stop the aggression and support the resistance.

He stressed that “the battle with the Zionist enemy is not the battle of the Palestinians alone, but the battle of the entire Nation.”

Affirmation of Steadfastness and Continuing the Pledge

Sayyed Al-Houthi concluded his speech by emphasizing loyalty to the blood of the great martyrs, calling on the Yemenis to continue their steadfastness in confronting the American-Israeli aggression, stating, “We derive determination from Allah, and we draw inspiration for sacrifice from the Messenger of Allah and the blood of the righteous martyrs until Allah’s promise of victory is fulfilled.”

Sayyed Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi’s speech coincided with the anniversary of the martyrdom of the Hamas leader Yahya Al-Sinwar and came an hour after the Sanaa forces announced the martyrdom of Major General Mohammed Abdulkarim Al-Ghumari, Chief of the General Staff, during his military duties. Al-Ghumari was one of the most prominent leaders who managed operations during the war on Yemen and the support missions for the Palestinian cause since the start of the Israeli aggression on Gaza in 2023.



