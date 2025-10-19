Fadlallah: Resistance fighters stopped Litani invasion

AhlulBayt News Agency: Lebanese lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah has highlighted the pivotal role played by the Hezbollah resistance movement in thwarting Israel’s plans to invade and militarily occupy southern Lebanon, stressing that the Tel Aviv regime continues its aggression with targeted objectives and varied tactics.

Speaking during a memorial ceremony held on Saturday in the town of Kfar Sir to honor victims of Israel’s recent war on Lebanon, Fadlallah revealed that the Zionist regime had intended to seize control of southern villages and towns during its full-scale offensive in September 2024.

“The Israeli enemy had aimed to occupy the area south of the Litani River, displace its residents, and potentially establish settlements there,” said Fadlallah, who serves as a member of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc, Hezbollah’s political wing in the Lebanese parliament.

He continued, “Yet, the unwavering resistance fighters, who engaged in fierce battles across border villages and multiple fronts, empowered by the spirit of martyrdom, successfully foiled Israel’s invasion and occupation plans.”

Fadlallah affirmed that despite the heavy sacrifices and the loss of many fighters, the determination of Hezbollah and the broader resistance front remained unshaken.

/129