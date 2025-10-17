US, Israel to never be able to defeat Hezbollah: Sheikh Naim Qassem

Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem says that "The usurper Israel and the tyrannical America will never defeat us."

Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem sent a message of appreciation and pride to the participants in the large scouting gathering “Generations of Al-Sayyed“.

The message reads.

“The scene of this large scouting gathering is a masterpiece of creativity in the colors of purity, faith, and resistance. We express our appreciation and pride to the shining Scouts of Imam Mahdi (aj) and to all those who contributed to this achievement. You have increased the ranks of the soldiers of Imam Mahdi, so rejoice in victory.

Oh Scouts of Imam Mahdi, you are the generations of the revered Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah, who sits on the throne of martyrdom with his pure companions and martyrs. You scatter the fragrances of pride and steadfastness on their path of resistance.

You gathered like flowers in the garden of hope, under the care of the Imam of the Time, to renew the pledge of allegiance.

This is a scene of strength and hope… 74,475 scouts embraced the sky and sang towards the future.

The Scouts of Imam Mahdi are the light that guides the youth to the highest educational model… With you, we will triumph, and peace will prevail, coupled with the liberation of land and humanity.

With you, we will not be defeated by the usurping Israel, nor by the tyrannical America. Our land has been molded with the blood of our martyrs, so we will remain, continue, and live in our country, Lebanon, as a free and independent master.

With you, Palestine and Jerusalem will remain our path to righteousness, and our compass towards the good of the region and humanity.

With you, we will face challenges with the highest sacrifices, and our banner will remain raised and strong, God willing.”