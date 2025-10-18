Deadly Israeli strikes on vehicles in Lebanon could constitute war crimes: UN rapporteur

AhlulBayt News Agency: A United Nations special rapporteur has censured deadly Israeli strikes on civilian vehicles in Lebanon in spite of a ceasefire deal in place since November 2024, stating that such attacks could amount to war crimes.

“Unless there is compelling evidence that those civilian objects have dual (military) objectives... the strikes are illegal,” Morris Tidball-Binz, UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, told the AFP news agency in a written statement on Friday.

He added, “The killings resulting from the attacks violate the right to life and also the principles of precaution and proportionality and, in my opinion, also amount to war crimes.”

The remarks came on the same day that one person was killed in an Israeli drone strike on a car in the southern Lebanese town of Khirbet Selm.

The attack also injured several others, according to the official National News Agency.

In reaction to the deadly aerial assault, Lebanese Finance Minister Yassin Jaber, speaking from Washington, called on the United States to pressure Israel to uphold the ceasefire.

Former Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi also described the situation as “very dangerous.”

A Lebanese army intelligence source, speaking on condition of anonymity, later identified the victim as Hassan Marouf Rahhal – a member of the Hezbollah resistance movement.

The Israeli military said in a statement that the targeted individual took part in Hezbollah’s attempts to re-establish military capabilities in Khirbet Selm area in southern Lebanon.

After nearly 14 months of war marked by heavy losses and the failure to achieve its objectives in the aggression against Lebanon, Israel was forced to agree to a ceasefire with Hezbollah, which came into effect on November 27, 2024.

Since then, Israeli forces have been carrying out attacks on Lebanon, which involve airstrikes, breaching the ceasefire.

On January 27, Lebanon announced its decision to extend the ceasefire with Israel until February 18.

This comes as Israel also maintains its occupation of five important locations in southern Lebanon, including Labbouneh, Mount Blat, Owayda Hill, Aaziyyeh, and Hammamis Hill, all of which are located near the border.

