Hezbollah MP: Resistance ready to confront Israeli ground invasion

AhlulBayt News Agency: A member of Hezbollah's Loyalty to Resistance parliamentary bloc says the resistance movement has restored its strength and can confront any potential ground invasion by the Israeli regime at any moment.

The Resistance is not broken and will not be defeated, Hasan Ezzeddine was quoted by Arab media as saying.

He said the Resistance remains steadfast and upholds the rightful cause of defending the land, dignity, and honor of Lebanon.

He also predicted that the Israeli regime would withdraw from the occupied points in Lebanese territory, sooner or later.

Regarding the ongoing airstrikes by the Israeli military on southern Lebanon, Ezzeddine said the massacres that the enemy commits as part of its military and security pressures are nothing but psychological pressure, intimidation, and economic terrorism aimed at maintaining a state of terror.

The destruction of civilian vehicles and infrastructure in southern Lebanon by the Israeli regime will not subdue us to the enemy's will, he said, adding that the presence in Khiam and other frontline villages is nothing but a challenge to the enemy.

The enemy cannot break our will to resist and survive, he added.

