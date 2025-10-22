Zionist settlers set fire to uninhabited Palestinian tents south of Hebron

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli settlers set fire to three uninhabited Palestinian tents in Wadi al-Jawaya in the Yatta area, south of Hebron.

Palestinian sources reported that dozens of settlers set three uninhabited tents on fire in Wadi al-Jawaya, owned by brothers Musa and Issa Hassan Shawahin, and by Issa Muhammad Shawahin.

Armed settlers also continue to graze their livestock on Palestinian agricultural land and cut down trees in the village of al-Zweidin in the Yatta desert, south of Hebron.

