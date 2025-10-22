Pakistani Shia Cleric: Voicing for Palestine Is an Act of Worship, Not Just Politics

AhlulBayt News Agency: He said that Israel is a country with the highest number of violations of international agreements and UN resolutions. Its history is full of deception, manipulation, and oppression. Therefore, this current ceasefire agreement could also be a political trick or a temporary strategy by Israel to mislead global public opinion.

He emphasized that the countries acting as guarantors of this agreement have a responsibility to ensure that Israel respects the deal and that the fundamental human and national rights of the Palestinian people are protected.

He made it clear that the ceasefire does not mean we should forget the longstanding issue of Palestine or stop our struggle. The freedom of Palestine and Al-Quds are matters of faith, honor, and dignity for the Muslim Ummah.

He said that as long as the Palestinian people are not granted their rightful self-determination and an independent state, it is the duty of every conscious Muslim to continue this struggle. The state of Israel has become a symbol of oppression, genocide, and brutality. Now is the time to awaken the conscience of the world.

Those who claim to champion human rights must come forward to heal the wounds of the oppressed people of Gaza and Palestine, rather than providing more support to the oppressor.

He called on the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the international community to take serious and practical steps for a permanent and just solution to the Palestinian issue.

He concluded by saying that speaking up for Palestine is not just a political action but an act of faith and devotion. The Muslim Ummah must unite, support the oppressed, and maintain a peaceful but firm stance against the forces of tyranny.

