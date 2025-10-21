Daikundi Shias donate one million to earthquake victims in eastern Afghanistan

AhlulBayt News Agency: Local officials in the Shiite province of Daikundi, Afghanistan, announced the collection of public donations worth more than one million Afghanis for earthquake victims in the east of the country.

The Department of Information and Culture of Daikundi Province wrote on its Facebook page that a committee to collect public donations for the earthquake victims of Kunar Province, Afghanistan, was established under the chairmanship of Khalid Ahmad Fazli, the head of the Department of Information and Culture of Daikundi.

Mr. Fazli also said in an interview that members of this committee collected one million, 94,020 Afghanis from Daikundi province to cooperate and sympathize with the earthquake victims of Kunar Province.

He added that of the collected donations, 300,016 Afghanis were collected from the provincial capital and the rest from the cities.

The Director of Information and Culture of Daikundi said that all Afghans are brothers and share each other's sorrow and pain.

He thanked the donors and people of Daikundi province for their cooperation with the earthquake-stricken people of Kunar and said: "I hope this aid will alleviate some of the problems of the people affected by the earthquake in Kunar." It is worth mentioning that Daikundi province has previously collected aid and sympathy for refugees returning from Iran and Pakistan.

