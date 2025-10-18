Newly appointed Chief of Staff in Yemen affirms commitment to continued support for Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: The newly appointed Chief of Staff of the Sanaa-based armed forces, Maj. Gen. Yousef Al-Madani, affirmed on Friday the armed forces’ commitment to continuing the path laid out by his martyred predecessor, the Major General Mohammed Abdul Karim Al-Ghamari.

In his first statement after assuming his position, Major General Yousef Al-Madani, described Al-Ghamari’s passing as occurring in “the nation’s holiest battle against the Zionist enemy”, offering his condolences to the leader of the revolution, the president of the Supreme Political Council, and the Yemeni people.

He also described the deceased as one of Yemen’s greatest men who sacrificed their lives defending the nation, religion, and homeland.

Al-Madani emphasized that “these sacrifices will strengthen and steadfasten the members of the military establishment in continuing the path of jihad.”

He reiterated the steadfastness of the Yemeni position, affirming that “Yemen will continue its faith-based and humanitarian stance in supporting Gaza until victory is achieved with God’s help”.



