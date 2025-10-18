Gaza’s Civil Defence: 10,000 martyrs under rubble, int’l community is acting with “double standards”

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Civil Defence in the Gaza Strip accused the international community of “double standards” in dealing with the war’s casualties, noting that approximately 10,000 martyrs remain under the rubble of destroyed buildings without any international effort to recover them.

In a statement issued Friday, The Civil Defence confirmed that it has recovered over 260 bodies so far, stressing that its teams are working around the clock with limited resources in the face of an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.

The Civil Defence expressed its dissatisfaction with the slow international response and the absence of urgent intervention to rescue the deceased civilians under the debris.

It warned of the escalating humanitarian disaster, demanding that the international community provide advanced equipment and specialized teams to assist in recovering the martyrs’ bodies.

