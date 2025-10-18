Google refuses to remove Israeli ads denying famine in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Washington Post revealed that Google, which owns YouTube, has sparked widespread controversy by deciding not to remove a paid ad campaign for the Israeli occupation government, despite multiple complaints accusing it of spreading misinformation about famine in the Gaza Strip.

The newspaper explained that last August, after the United Nations declared an accelerating famine, the Israeli Foreign Ministry published a video showing a fruit and vegetable market as part of an ad campaign denying famine.

Despite receiving complaints that the campaign was spreading misinformation, Google confirmed that it did not violate its policies.

The newspaper revealed an internal email stating that Google employees had received instructions that any future similar ads from the Israeli occupation government regarding food or famine in Gaza would not violate the company’s internal policies, a move bloggers described as “complicity” in spreading “propaganda.”

