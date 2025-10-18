UK Court Allows Legal Challenge to Palestine Action Ban

AhlulBayt News Agency: Britain’s Court of Appeal has ruled that a full judicial review of the government’s controversial ban on Palestine Action may proceed next month.

A panel of three judges, led by Lady Chief Justice Sue Carr, rejected the Home Office’s attempt to block the case, upholding an earlier decision by Mr. Justice Chamberlain that granted co-founder Huda Ammori permission to challenge the ban.

This marks the first time in UK history that a proscribed organization has been granted the right to contest its designation under the Terrorism Act in open court.

Observers described the ruling as a setback for the Home Office and a victory for civil liberties and the pro-Palestinian movement, criticizing the ban as politically motivated repression.

The government’s July 5 proscription of Palestine Action—a grassroots group known for non-violent protests against Israeli arms manufacturer Elbit Systems—was widely condemned by rights advocates as an attack on free speech and peaceful protest.

The designation placed the group alongside terrorist organizations such as Daesh, effectively criminalizing public support for its activities.

Since the ban, over 2,000 activists have been arrested, many for simply holding signs expressing support for Palestine Action and opposition to genocide.

In its ruling, the Court of Appeal not only upheld the challenge but expanded it, adding two new legal grounds to the case.

This development strengthens Palestine Action’s position ahead of the November 25 hearing, which will last three days and may set a precedent for future civil rights litigation.

Ammori called the ruling a “landmark victory” against the authoritarian nature of the ban.

She stated that the court rightly rejected former Home Secretary Yvette Cooper’s attempt to block legal scrutiny and granted additional grounds for contesting the proscription.

The activist emphasized that the decision reinforces the principle of ministerial accountability when fundamental freedoms are unlawfully restricted.

The judges noted that the Home Office’s preferred route—appealing through the Proscribed Organizations Appeal Commission (POAC)—was insufficient to address the legal concerns of those facing prosecution.

In her written judgment, Carr stated that judicial review was a faster and more authoritative method to assess the legality of the ban, given its public significance.

Chamberlain had previously ruled that the ban may have disproportionately infringed on free speech and protest rights, and that the Home Office failed to consult Palestine Action before enforcing it—violating due process.

Despite the ruling, a Home Office spokesperson maintained that Palestine Action “remains proscribed” and warned that supporters would face legal consequences.

Legal analysts say the upcoming hearing could redefine the boundaries of government authority in suppressing dissent under national security claims.

Elbit Systems, the primary target of Palestine Action’s protests, is Israel’s largest military manufacturer, producing 85% of its land-based weapons and drones.

Palestine Action intensified its protests after October 2023, when Israel launched a full-scale war on Gaza, resulting in the deaths of approximately 68,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

/129