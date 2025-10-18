Turkish President: Gaza must heal, rebuild; Turkiye working to secure lasting peace

AhlulBayt News Agency: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has emphasized that Gaza urgently needs to heal and rebuild, underscoring Türkiye’s ongoing efforts to ensure that the current Hamas-Israel agreement leads to sustainable peace in the region.

According to Mehr, speaking at the 5th Türkiye-Africa Business and Economic Forum in Istanbul on Friday, Erdogan said, “Given Israel’s record, we remain cautious, but Gaza’s reconstruction and recovery cannot wait.”

According to Anadolu Agency, the Turkish president stressed that Ankara is working intensively to make sure the truce endures and opens the way for a lasting resolution to the conflict.

Turning to the crisis in Sudan, Erdogan said Türkiye is deeply saddened by the continuing clashes and expressed hope for an immediate ceasefire and durable peace. He criticized the global community for its indifference to the suffering in Sudan, saying that “ending the bloodshed is a humanitarian duty shared by all.”

“The Western world, unfortunately, regards civil wars and conflicts in Africa as the continent’s inevitable fate,” Erdogan added, calling for a shift in global attitudes toward the region’s crises.

