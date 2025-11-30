Erdogan: Israel Violates Gaza Ceasefire with “Fabricated” Pretexts

AhlulBayt News Agency: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated on Saturday that Israel has been repeatedly violating the ceasefire in Gaza using what he described as “fabricated and baseless” justifications.

Delivering a speech at the Science Dissemination Awards ceremony in Istanbul, Erdogan said the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has continued to exercise restraint and patience in an effort to preserve the truce, despite ongoing Israeli provocations. The remarks were reported by Anadolu Agency.

Erdogan also criticized international media outlets for their silence over the killing of journalists, saying they have failed to adequately report the deaths of their colleagues, even though more than 270 journalists have been killed in Gaza.

According to Mehr, highlighting the devastating impact on the education sector, he said that over 13,500 students, 830 teachers and education staff, and 193 scientists and academics have been killed as a result of Israeli attacks. He added that more than 785,000 students have been stripped of their basic right to education.

“What is taking place is not random. It is a deliberate, systematic, and planned policy of mass killing,” the Turkish president stressed.

Erdogan further noted that Türkiye remains determined to raise these issues at every international platform, adding that he had also addressed the situation during meetings in South Africa last week on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders’ Summit.

According to Gaza health officials, Israeli attacks since October 2023 have killed nearly 70,000 Palestinians—mostly women and children—and wounded more than 170,000 others.

